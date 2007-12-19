It has been a month or two since the Ski Mojo made its debut, but given the fact that winter is fast approaching for many of us, it seems more appropriate to alert any older, weaker and lazier skiers out there now. After all, the Ski Mojo allows these folks to better enjoy a day on the slopes thanks to shock absorbers set around the thighs. It is intended to minimize aches and pains while increasing stamina and promoting better skiing posture. Not surprisingly some purists were outraged. According to Mark Frary, wintersports editor of The Times of London, the Ski Mojo is a device for "pampered skiers" that is comparable to "heated chairlift seats." Personally, I don't see the harm in protecting your thighs and knees from the stresses of downhill skiing. It's not like most of us are racing in the Olympics or anything. But then again, I'm a lazy, lazy man. Available for £289 or around $675. [Product Page via MedGadget]
Ski Mojo Cradles Butts, Irritates Skiing Purists
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.