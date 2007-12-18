Sitscape Couch...Use Your Imagination

The Sitscape Couch is painstakingly crafted to accommodate six of the most common relaxation positions. Not only that, it is designed to allow for a smooth transition between said positions. So, whether you are lying down or sitting cross-legged, the Sitscape has you covered. The product page also mentions that the unique contours of the Sitscape couch allow for "new and unexpected possibilities" (in bold type of course). Whatever could they mean? Unfortunately, since the product is a concept, we may never get a chance to test these possibilities out. [Design Page via Pan-Dan via about:blank]