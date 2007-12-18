SiRF Creating GPS For Android Phones

SiRF, the company that's responsible for the "GPS" portion of a good deal of GPS devices on the market, has just pledged support for the Google Android platform. What kind of support? The end-to-end kind, which will make "location awareness" a big part of Android. To us this means that not only can you use it to see where you are on Google Maps or get driving directions, you can even use it for geotagging pictures and videos you upload to the net. Or, perhaps even more creative (stalking) uses for applications that would (stalking) benefit from knowing where you are (stalking). [MercExtra]