Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

'Silent Night' for Dogs a Big Hit in New Zealand

DogREX2512_228x322.jpgWho says dogs had to be left out of all the Christmas cheer? Enterprising musicians in Auckland, New Zealand recorded a special synthesized version of "Silent Night" using frequencies that are so high and it only dogs can hear them. The kicker? It was a huge hit.

Apparently dogs all over New Zealand are tilting back and howling their fool heads off at the $3 CD, because "A Very Silent Night" has reached number three on the pop charts in New Zealand. Its success is understandable, because there's nothing quite as hilarious and entertaining as a dog howling away at a siren, other dogs howling, the moon, or our favorite, a harmonica.

We're pretty sure the dogs are howling because of pleasure, not pain. It must not be too unpleasant for dogs—the fund-raising single was sponsored by New Zealand's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. For us, it sure beats the hell out of those dogs barking out "Jingle Bells." [Daily Mail, via Spluch]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles