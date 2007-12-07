The Sidekick Slide was pulled off the T-Mo product line last month due to faulty battery contacts, which forced the phone to power off by itself when opened one too many times. The DIY fix was to stick some business cards or loose paper into the battery compartment to make sure the contacts never de-contact, but we're sure Motorola has some fancier solutions (premium business cards, perhaps). In any case, you can buy one again for $US199 after discounts and rebates. We still wonder how they got Michelle Yeoh to pose for that product shot. [T-Mobile via Electronista]
Sidekick Slide Back on T-Mobile, Hopefully Without Battery Contact Problem
