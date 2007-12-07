I'm going on vacation tomorrow, for a week. Hawaii. I don't know if I find the idea of news dropping while I'm away very relaxing. Should I bring my mobile phone with me to check email? BTW, see you all in a few days. Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.
Should I Bring My Email-Capable Phone On Vacation?
