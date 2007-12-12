Shot Caller Times Your Drinking Games to the Last Second

If ever a gadget is going to promote responsible drinking, then the Shot Caller is it. And let's face it, when you're playing drinking games with your buddies, it is all about being responsible and drinking up when you are told to drink up. Made for the Power Hour and Century Club drinking games, the Shot Caller prepares you for when it is time to drink, with red, amber and green lights. You can set it for either an hour or 100 minutes, and it comes with four regulation-sized shot glasses. The financial cost is $US14.99. [The Shot Caller via DVice]