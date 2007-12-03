Self-Healing Organic Transistors, Wolverine Electronics

Organic transistors are appealing for their cheap manufacture and flexible materials. But often when cooling, misaligned molecules trap electrons that destroy the chips' bandwidth. A new breakthrough in organic, pentacene transistors has found that when these chips are left to sit in a vacuum, the material "self heals" at room temperature, realigning the structure properly. And according to NewScientistTech, these chips double their performance when left to sit for a week. We're guessing that the same healing principles could be applied to, say, normal wear and tear of hypothetical organically-chipped laptops...if they were stuck in a vacuum for repair. But if we really knew if that statement were true, we'd probably also be able to invent said laptop. [abstract via newscientisttech][image]