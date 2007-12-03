Organic transistors are appealing for their cheap manufacture and flexible materials. But often when cooling, misaligned molecules trap electrons that destroy the chips' bandwidth. A new breakthrough in organic, pentacene transistors has found that when these chips are left to sit in a vacuum, the material "self heals" at room temperature, realigning the structure properly. And according to NewScientistTech, these chips double their performance when left to sit for a week. We're guessing that the same healing principles could be applied to, say, normal wear and tear of hypothetical organically-chipped laptops...if they were stuck in a vacuum for repair. But if we really knew if that statement were true, we'd probably also be able to invent said laptop. [abstract via newscientisttech][image]
Self-Healing Organic Transistors, Wolverine Electronics
Trending Stories Right Now
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.