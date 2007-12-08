We just met with a high-ranking source inside LG, who tells us that their second-generation Blu-ray/HD DVD combo player is shipping now for the MSRP of $US999. Think that's too much when you can get separate Blu-ray and HD DVD players for the grand total of less than that? Well, just wait until after Christmas, when it officially drops to $799. (This is the MSRP too, the street price could be even less.) Not too shabby for the privilege of saving one cabinet slot on your home entertainment setup.
Second-Gen LG Blu-ray/HD DVD Combo Player Shipping Now For $999
Trending Stories Right Now
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.