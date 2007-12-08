Second-Gen LG Blu-ray/HD DVD Combo Player Shipping Now For $999

We just met with a high-ranking source inside LG, who tells us that their second-generation Blu-ray/HD DVD combo player is shipping now for the MSRP of $US999. Think that's too much when you can get separate Blu-ray and HD DVD players for the grand total of less than that? Well, just wait until after Christmas, when it officially drops to $799. (This is the MSRP too, the street price could be even less.) Not too shabby for the privilege of saving one cabinet slot on your home entertainment setup.