Scientists at the University of Tokyo have developed a new 1mm thick plastic sheet inkjet-printed with various nanoparticles and insulating and semiconducting polymers that enables electronic devices placed on it to communicate with one another. A technology like this would have advantages over other means of short-range wireless communication (like Bluetooth) because it is inherently more secure and power efficient. The team's goal is to develop a large-scale system that connects thousands of devices — a setup that would provide a wireless connection for a fraction of the cost when compared to current technologies. When combined with the wireless power sheets developed by the team earlier this year, it does look like a Bluetooth alternative that could be truly viable. [Technology Review via DVICE]
Scientists Serve Up Bluetooth Replacement in the Form of Inkjet-Printed Plastic Sheets
