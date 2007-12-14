Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sasumamta: the Japanese Self-Defense Pole

sasumata2.jpgIn Japan, guns are illegal, so people don't see them around all too often. Instead of fearing a mugger with a gun, they fear muggers with knives. The best way to keep a dude with a knife from cutting you? Keep him at a distance. That's the idea behind these Sasumatas, strange self-defence poles that are found hanging around Japanese schools. If a bad man tries to come at you, simply push him against the wall with a Sasumamta. It's a sort of logical yet also sort of ridiculous way to defend yourself, and I imagine that if I was in a school with these hanging on the walls we'd get into Sasumamta fights all the time. [The Low Down via Spulch]

