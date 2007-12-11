Sanyo has announced two new projectors with two lamps and up to 9,000 lumens, which Sanyo says is the highest throughput in its class. While not as powerful as a Death Star-Class Sony CineAlta SRX, these are powerful enough to serve large venues with a low power consumption. Or be installed in Star Destroyers. The Sanyo $37,150 LP-XF70 and the LP-WF20 $26,500 are Japan-only for now, but will be arriving elsewhere soon. [Far East Gizmos]
Sanyo's New Two-Lamp Projectors Are Brighter, Consume Less (Or So They Say)
