Sanyo's New Two-Lamp Projectors Are Brighter, Consume Less (Or So They Say)

Sanyo has announced two new projectors with two lamps and up to 9,000 lumens, which Sanyo says is the highest throughput in its class. While not as powerful as a Death Star-Class Sony CineAlta SRX, these are powerful enough to serve large venues with a low power consumption. Or be installed in Star Destroyers. The Sanyo $37,150 LP-XF70 and the LP-WF20 $26,500 are Japan-only for now, but will be arriving elsewhere soon. [Far East Gizmos]