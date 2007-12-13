Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sanyo Xacti DMX-HD700 High Definition Camcorder at Half Price

Picture%2077.pngAnother last chance for holiday season procrastinators: Amazon has slashed the price of the Sanyo Xacti DMX-HD700, the ultra-compact High Definition 720p digital MPEG-4 camcorder with a 5x optical zoom: now it's just $US299.99. You will be cutting it close however, because these sleek cameras will not be in stock until the 19th:



Availability: In stock on December 19, 2007. Order it now. To ensure delivery by December 24, choose Two-Day Shipping. For delivery after December 24, this item is eligible for FREE Super Saver Shipping on orders over $25. Read more about holiday shipping. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available

Close, but doable for those of you willing to go the extra mile and pay for two-day to have it before December 24. For the rest of us, free shipping and a "This coming soon, really" voucher printed in nice inkjet paper will be good enough. [Amazon - Thanks Mike]

