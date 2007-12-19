Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sanyo Teams Up With NS-ELEX for World's First Earphone Microphone

An earphone microphone, aimed at people who work in loud environments—construction, law enforcement, showbiz reporters at a Michael Jackson trial— has been developed by Sanyo. In conjunction with NS-ELEX, the Japanese electronics giant has come up with two versions: a wired version; and a more expensive one that uses Bluetooth technology.

Sanyoearphonemicrophone.jpgSanyoearphonemicrophone6.jpgSanyoearphonemicrophone2.jpg

When you talk, the microphone picks up on the bone vibrations in your ear, while still allowing you to hear. Any outside noise is cut out so that your voice can be picked up clearly by the person listening in. Expect to pay 40,000¥ (about $411) for the wired version, and 60,000¥ ($616) for the Bluetooth one when they launch in April next year. [Akihabara News]

