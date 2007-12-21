Santa Gadget is Back with Her Best Xmas Gadgets

Girl, tonight we're gonna make love. You know how I know? Because it's Thursday. Wednesday night's the night that I usually go and sort out 5,195 LEGO pieces, but Thursday night... is the night that we are making love. When everything is just right. You are not too tired from your afterwork part-time Gadgets & Scanty Lingerie modeling sessions for I4U. There's nothing good on TV. And you are wearing the red teddy Imperial Santa got you last year that I like so much... Hmmm, conditions are perfect for making love. Then you grab my Optimus Prime helmet and turn to me to say something sexy like:

(Note: The video—which doesn't include this model, who only appears in a couple more photos after the jump— may be offensive to some people according to YouTube. Not to us, though)

"I might go to bed, I've got work in the morning." I know what you're trying to say baby. You're trying to say, "Oh, yeah. It's business time."

Next thing you know we're in the living room playing Mario Galaxy. That's all part of it, that's foreplay. Foreplay is very important... in love making. Then you go sort out the HD DVDs. That's not part of it but it's still very important.

And then we make love. We make love... for two.

For two minutes. Two minutes in heaven is better than one minute in heaven. You turn to me and say something sexy like, "Is that it?" I know what you're trying to say baby— You're trying to say, "Aww yeah, that's it." A then you tell me you want some more. Well, I'm not surprised.

But I am quite sleepy.

Follow the link to see the rest of Hillary posing with the coolest Xmas presents you can get this side of a LEGO Millenium Falcon. And yes, sorting its five thousand pieces is kind of foreplay too. No matter what my wife says. [I4U - song lyrics by the awesome Flight of the Conchords]