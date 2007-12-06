According to an email received by the folks at Gearlog, Samsung has promised to "at least talk" about what would be the world's first 1.3-inch hard drive at CES in January. They also noted that the drive will be targeted at "mobile consumer devices," a move that would seemingly be in conflict with their NAND flash memory biz. Could Samsung be more vague? The answer is no...not really. Hopefully we will be able to learn more in January. [Gearlog]
Samsung to Unveil (Discuss?) World's First 1.3-Inch Hard Drive at CES
Trending Stories Right Now
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.