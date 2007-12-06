Samsung to Unveil (Discuss?) World's First 1.3-Inch Hard Drive at CES

According to an email received by the folks at Gearlog, Samsung has promised to "at least talk" about what would be the world's first 1.3-inch hard drive at CES in January. They also noted that the drive will be targeted at "mobile consumer devices," a move that would seemingly be in conflict with their NAND flash memory biz. Could Samsung be more vague? The answer is no...not really. Hopefully we will be able to learn more in January. [Gearlog]