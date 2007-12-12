Can't get enough Samsung BlackJack II coverage? Check out this unboxing by Sammy, the internal Samsung mascot. We can't disclose who's actually inside the costume, but we can say it's someone familiar to Giz. Watch it. Watch it now!
Samsung Sammy and the BlackJack II Unboxing
