Samsung May or May Not Show Off 40-Inch OLED Display at CES

Old, busted and tiny: Sony's 11-inch OLED display. New hotness: Samsung's 40-inch OLED display, the largest in the world. Previous reports held they were showing this monstrosity off at CES, but the latest has Samsung saying they might hose us with a punier 31-inch model because "the bigger and pricey one could face difficulty in attracting more major clients." That makes no sense to us, especially since we know a 40-incher's behind the curtain. Bigger, flashier and pricier is better, especially when it comes to CES. [OLED Display.net via Pocket Lint via Electronista]