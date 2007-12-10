T-Mobile just introduced another phone for its [email protected] Wi-Fi calling service, the Samsung Katalyst. The slider phone basics include a 1.3 megapixel camera, MP3 player, microSD slot (cards up to 2GB only) and stereo Bluetooth. Also called the t739, the phone will sell for $US80 after rebate and contract renewal, and will be Samsung's second to run on the @Home service. Jump to see a better shot of the Katalyst, featuring a lady who's way too happy being stuck under glass like one of Krypton's most heinous criminals. [T-Mobile]
Samsung Katalyst Slider Hits T-Mobile [email protected]
