How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Samsung Katalyst Slider Hits T-Mobile [email protected]

Samsung_Katalyst.jpgT-Mobile just introduced another phone for its [email protected] Wi-Fi calling service, the Samsung Katalyst. The slider phone basics include a 1.3 megapixel camera, MP3 player, microSD slot (cards up to 2GB only) and stereo Bluetooth. Also called the t739, the phone will sell for $US80 after rebate and contract renewal, and will be Samsung's second to run on the @Home service. Jump to see a better shot of the Katalyst, featuring a lady who's way too happy being stuck under glass like one of Krypton's most heinous criminals. [T-Mobile] Samsung_Katalyst_2.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles