The Samsung F700, or U940, has just been FCC-approved, meaning that it's going to make its way to Verizon really really soon. We don't have full specs yet, but it seems that the 5-megapixel camera has been cut down to 2-megapixels, but the 150MB of internal memory and microSD slot remains. It doesn't look like it's much of a smartphone, but that might be a good thing. [Phonemag]
Samsung F700 (U940) Touchscreen Phone FCC Approved
Trending Stories Right Now
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.