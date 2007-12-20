Samsung F700 (U940) Touchscreen Phone FCC Approved

The Samsung F700, or U940, has just been FCC-approved, meaning that it's going to make its way to Verizon really really soon. We don't have full specs yet, but it seems that the 5-megapixel camera has been cut down to 2-megapixels, but the 150MB of internal memory and microSD slot remains. It doesn't look like it's much of a smartphone, but that might be a good thing. [Phonemag]