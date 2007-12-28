Samsung F490 and P720 Touchscreen Phones Get Video'd

Two upcoming Samsung phones, the F490 and P720, were unveiled at some press event in the Ukraine a little while ago. Thanks to the magic of video and the internet, you can now see the in action as fondled by some press dude that was lucky enough to attend the event. Watch as he manhandles the phones in a way that would make you punch him in the face if that were your sister, and not a phone he was grubbing over. As for the phones, they're quite nice, and look similar to the F700/U940 we're getting on Verizon soon. [Unwired View]