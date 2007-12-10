Samsung BD-P1400 Blu-ray Drops Below $US300

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

medium_bd-p2400.jpgAt a minimum of two retailers, Samsung's BD-P1400 Blu-ray player has dropped below the $US300 barrier...by pennies. But it's done so without rebates or crazy, Black Friday sales. And while we're still partial to the PS3 as a Blu-ray player of choice (there are actually some good games on the platform now), this Samsung has the lowest retail price at the moment to get into full, 1080p Blu-ray fun. (Plus it supports Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD along with the most current HDMI 1.3 spec.) Plus you get the five free movies.

So without special discounts, I guess that Blu-ray did hit $300 by Christmas after all...it just wasn't Sony leading the charge. [amazon and vanns via engadget]

