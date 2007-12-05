Samsung has just added two new S series cameras to their line, the S760 (7.2MP) and S860 (8.1MP). Other than their captured resolution, both cameras pack the same 2.4-inch screen, 3x optical zoom, face detection and 640x480, video at 30fps. Oh, and they come in colors! Look for these models starting at $169 this January—just in time to say "Merry Christmas, I sorta don't care". [photographyblog]
Samsung Announces S760 and S860 Cheapish Cameras
