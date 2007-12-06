Seemingly out of nowhere comes the Samsung Ace SPH-1325 smartphone complete with full QWERTY keyboard, WM 6 (could WM 6.1 be far off?), a 1.3 megapixel camera, and more than a passing resemblance to another well-known Samsung phone. BoyGenius also expects this device to sport CDMA / GSM, but Mobiledia has it listed as CDMA only, so we will have to wait a little while longer to find out the full details —possibly as early as Q1 of 2008. [BoyGenius and Mobiledia]
Samsung Ace SPH-I325 Smartphone Headed For Sprint
