Salvador Dali Watch Persists in Our Memory

What better artist to depict on a watch than the immortal Salvador Dali, Spanish surrealist painter of The Persistence of Memory and many other works featuring time and confusion. You'll need to jump to the next page to see an animation of the insane way the watch's hands move, accompanied by one of Dali's favourite images representing decay and death, the ant, crawling around its circumference to indicate the seconds.

Fond of referring to himself in the third person, Dali probably would have been the first to wear a silly once like this.

He certainly could have afforded its $US34.95 price. [Unemployed Philosopher, via Shiny Shiny]