Salamander Designs' Gaming Chair Hides in an Ottoman

The Jump Seat Ottoman was launched yesterday by Salamander Design and is the perfect gaming chair for people who don't want house guests to know their guilty secret. Close the lid, it's an ottoman chest with a compartment to store your headset and controller. Open it and there's your gaming seat. More details, including price, will be announced at CES 2008 next week, but the Jump Seat Ottoman will be available in either leather or microsuede— custom order only, so it won't be cheap. [Salamander Design via Zatz Not Funny]