The Jump Seat Ottoman was launched yesterday by Salamander Design and is the perfect gaming chair for people who don't want house guests to know their guilty secret. Close the lid, it's an ottoman chest with a compartment to store your headset and controller. Open it and there's your gaming seat. More details, including price, will be announced at CES 2008 next week, but the Jump Seat Ottoman will be available in either leather or microsuede— custom order only, so it won't be cheap. [Salamander Design via Zatz Not Funny]
Salamander Designs' Gaming Chair Hides in an Ottoman
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.