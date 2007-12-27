Russian Launches Final Global Positioning Satellites, None of Them of Love

Russians have finally completed GLONASS, which means "Vodka without hangovers" or "global navigation satellite system." This military project began in the mid-seventies as a response to the US-based GPS to languish in the post-soviet economic crisis until the always nice and charming ex-KGB Vladimir Putin decided to push it big time. They launched the last three satellites yesterday, and the network will be fully operative in 2009. The Russians will use GLONASS alongside the GPS network, just in case our friends in the Pentagon decide to shut some areas out, like they did in Iraq. Next in Gizmodo: How to build nuclear shelters from Campbell's Tomato Soup cans. [Reuters]