Rumour: Warner Bros. Going All Blu-ray at CES

Following up on the rumour that Warner Bros. was going exclusively Blu-ray from October, BusinessWeek has their own sp˜eculation that Warner Bros. will be swapping to the Sony side. The rumour stems from a quote from Lionsgate vice-chairman Michael Burns (who may or may not know what he thinks he knows) who says "The rumour is Warner is coming aboard soon." Not much else substantiates this rumour other than the quote, but who knows, maybe Burns knows someone calling the Blu-ray/HD DVD shots over at Warner. [BusinessWeek]