Rumour Smashed: The FAA Isn't Banning Laptop Batteries

The Associated Press just reported that the FAA is now banning all Lithium batteries, meaning you can't travel with extra batteries for your laptop or digital camera. Outrage of outrages! The problem is, they're wrong. The FAA is now banning Lithium Metal batteries; the Lithium Ions that power a good chunk of your gadget collection is still A-OK as long as you take them on board in your carry-on and not in checked luggage. You probably don't have many big, non-rechargeable Li-Metal batteries kicking around, and if you do I doubt you're all that worried about traveling with them. Now that that's settled, let's move on with our lives, shall we? [Boing Boing and NY Times]