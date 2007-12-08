How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rumour Smashed: Sega Not Working on Dreamcast 2

Sega's put a stop to the Dreamcast 2 rumours quickly, reiterating that they're going to stay a software company and not re-enter the console business. They told GameDaily this:

We're very happy being a platform agnostic company and have moved up the ranks the past three years from #11, to #9, and now stand at #6 in terms of our market share by units among third-party publishers. We like our current strategy and have no plans to change in the middle of this outstanding growth.

So no Dreamcast 2, just a renewal of the trademark—which means we'll have to stick to hoping there's an Ikaruga 2 for PS3/Xbox. [Gamedaily]

