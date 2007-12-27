Rumour Smashed: Optimus Keyboard Not Delayed, Was Always Shipping in February

We're not sure where Impress.jp got their info that the Optimus Keyboard was delayed until late February '08, because from all the info we've got from Art Lebedev in the past few months (here and here) says that's the targeted ship date.

The ship date used to be December all the way back in May, so either Impress is late with the postponement part of their story, or they're a bit off. Either way, if you've preordered the keyboard, Art Lebedev will actually ship you a keyboard in December, but you won't be able to use the firmware because that won't be ready until February. [Impress]