Although the Fall Xbox 360 Update brings a lot (most notably spectacular DivX and XviD support), what it doesn't bring is IPTV. A few sites picked up the rumour that IPTV came with this update, but needs provider support to work. However, we contacted Microsoft and they told us in no uncertain terms that there was no IPTV update in this round. Maybe Spring Update? Oh, and that's not a picture of my dash. I wish I could have gotten the "Jason" gamertag.
Rumour Smashed: No IPTV on Xbox 360 in Fall Update
