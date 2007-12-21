Rumour Smashed: Mario Galaxy For the DS is a Hoax

We hate to burst your bubble but Joystiq has provided some convincing evidence that the recent video showing a DS version of Mario Galaxy was a fake —albeit a very good one. It appears that a shorter, more stable version of the was posted on a video-sharing site by a user with the handle psycho3ler. That is the same guy behind the infamous Nintendo ON hoax video from 2005. So yeah, there will be no Galaxy for the DS (for now) —but you probably already saw this one coming. We are used to having our hopes and dreams crushed. [Stage9 Video and Nintendo On Video via Joystiq]