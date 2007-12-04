Rumour: iTunes Movie Prices Going Up to $US15 Per Movie

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to Pali Research analyst Richard Greenfield, Apple's just made some concessions to movie studios that will result in higher prices for iTunes movies. Each flick will supposedly go up to $US15 (compared to a $US18 DVD), and is part of the tactic to lure studios like 20th Century Fox to the movie store.

Another reason for the concession is to get studios to encode an iTunes-friendly version of their movie on the DVD so people can just directly import that onto their computers, then onto their iPods, iPhones and Apple TVs. Whether this is true or not is still up in the air, but when DVD to iPod/AppleTV conversion is essentially a one-click affair nowadays, a pre-encoded version isn't that huge of a deal. [Electronista]

