Rumour: Apple and Dell Buying LED Backlights for 13-Inch MacBook Pros, High-End Ultraportables

DigiTimes, our favourite Taiwanese collection of rumour and speculation, is reporting that Kenmos Technology and Nano-Op have both started supplying Dell and Apple with LED backlight units for 12.1-inch and 13.3-inch notebooks, respectively. They add that the shipments are "for high-end models," like the MacBook Pro. 13-inch MacBook Pro, you say?If you recall, this throws more more wood on recently re-fired up rumours of a tinier MacBook Pro, specifically of the 13-inch persuasion. AppleInsider continues to lobby hard that Steve's "surprise" MacWorld 2008 keynote will be the time and place of the boom—obviously the most likely spot for a debut if the years of rumours and teeth-gnashing anticipation finally pan out. And we hope they do.

Oh, and an ultra-portable, LED-backlit high-end notebook from the newly design-oriented Dell sounds pretty hot, too. [DigiTimes via Apple Insider]