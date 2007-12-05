Royal VKB Self-Balancing Tray Keeps the Party Off the Floor

With the holidays rapidly approaching, people will most likely be doing a bit of entertaining, and after a few glasses of your aunt's famous eggnog, carrying that tray of hors d'oeuvres becomes quite a challenge. This self-balancing serving tray—whose arm is positioned in such as way to make it hard to tip—could be just the ticket to save a plate full of stuffed mushroom caps. The 15" tray features a handle for one-handed carries, leaving that second hand free for your beverage. Another bonus: The handle lets you carry breakables closer to the ground, reducing the chance of major catastrophe. Available in green or blue, it sells for $US60. [A+R Store via DVICE]