Normally, a heavy backpack is the cause of shoulder and back aches and pains, but not the Rotoflexion Massaging Backpack. No, it's got "strong mechanical hands" on the straps that give you a workover while you tote your laptop around. I'd expect a massaging backpack to just vibrate, which would be enough in itself, but this really takes the idea to the next level. It seems pretty impractical to me, which I suppose is why this mockup of a patent is the only place it currently exists. We need to slap more robotic hands on our consumer products, that's what I think. [Book of Joe]
Rotoflexion Massaging Backpack Has Robot Hands to Rub You Down
