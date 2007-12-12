How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Rotoflexion Massaging Backpack Has Robot Hands to Rub You Down

massagebackpack.jpgNormally, a heavy backpack is the cause of shoulder and back aches and pains, but not the Rotoflexion Massaging Backpack. No, it's got "strong mechanical hands" on the straps that give you a workover while you tote your laptop around. I'd expect a massaging backpack to just vibrate, which would be enough in itself, but this really takes the idea to the next level. It seems pretty impractical to me, which I suppose is why this mockup of a patent is the only place it currently exists. We need to slap more robotic hands on our consumer products, that's what I think. [Book of Joe]

Trending Stories Right Now

carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles