Rockstar Wii Mod Starts Manhunt For Classy Consoles

Our good friend Ramon of Samus and Zelda Wii mod fame has outdone himself again. This time he's created a Rockstar-themed mod especially for the guys at Rockstar, complete with a clear coating, laser-cut hand-polished Rockstar emblem, and LED lights. Hit the jump for a gigantic gallery of every single detail of this thing. And if we were going to buy a Wii this Christmas, we'd rather have one of his Wiis or no Wii at all.