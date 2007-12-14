Our good friend Ramon of Samus and Zelda Wii mod fame has outdone himself again. This time he's created a Rockstar-themed mod especially for the guys at Rockstar, complete with a clear coating, laser-cut hand-polished Rockstar emblem, and LED lights. Hit the jump for a gigantic gallery of every single detail of this thing. And if we were going to buy a Wii this Christmas, we'd rather have one of his Wiis or no Wii at all.
Rockstar Wii Mod Starts Manhunt For Classy Consoles
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.