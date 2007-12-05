Here's a question that I didn't know I was curious about until I heard it asked, at which point I became insanely interested: can a rocket launcher break through bulletproof glass? My answer came in video form, and it's a big fat sometimes. With thinner bulletproof glass, it gets punched through like paper, as seen above. But if you're lucky enough to have 10cm-thick bulletproof glass, you should be OK. Well, unless you're standing too close, in which case you might get your arm ripped off like the unfortunate dummy in the video after the jump. Thanks again for satisfying curiosities I wasn't aware I had, internet! [Japan Probe via Spulch]
Rocket Launcher vs. Bulletproof Glass in a Battle for the Ages
Trending Stories Right Now
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.