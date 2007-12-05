Rocket Launcher vs. Bulletproof Glass in a Battle for the Ages

Here's a question that I didn't know I was curious about until I heard it asked, at which point I became insanely interested: can a rocket launcher break through bulletproof glass? My answer came in video form, and it's a big fat sometimes. With thinner bulletproof glass, it gets punched through like paper, as seen above. But if you're lucky enough to have 10cm-thick bulletproof glass, you should be OK. Well, unless you're standing too close, in which case you might get your arm ripped off like the unfortunate dummy in the video after the jump. Thanks again for satisfying curiosities I wasn't aware I had, internet! [Japan Probe via Spulch]