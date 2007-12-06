Rock Band Patch Adds Support for PS3 Guitar Hero III Controllers

In the battalion of boxes that encases Rock Band's high quality gear there is but one guitar. Since you can't buy the instruments separately yet and Guitar Hero III's guitar won't work w/ RB on the PS3, your band is effectively bass player-less. Harmonix to the rescue: The upcoming patch for PS3's RB includes "a number of items related to guitar controller compatibility." Translated from PR-speak, it looks like they're adding support for GHIII's Les Paul geetars. Rock on. [Rock Band Forums via Kotaku]