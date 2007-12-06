Robovie-X 'Bot Fires Missiles at Moving Targets, Plays Dress-Up

Robovie-X is a new robot kit from Japanese DIY maker ATR. Not only can it use its fully-programmable 17 degrees of freedom and optical distance sensors to follow moving targets and fire at them with a surprisingly powerful plastic missile launcher, it can also, apparently, shed its armour and dress up as a jazz-hands-waving Foghorn Leghorn or a white-gloved Michael Jackson archer. You know, if you're into that kind of thing. Check out more pics and a video of the missiles in action after the jump.

Apparently more weapon attachments are on the way. No word on additional costumes. [via Impress]