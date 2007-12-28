Road to CES: What Do You Want to See?

Now that you know what CES is and why some of us go, here's a question for you: what do you want to see? We already know that there's going to be a big ass TV there (and you can bet we're going to cover the hell out of it), but what are you interested in? Next-gen Blu-ray/HD DVD players? Weird stuff from Chinese manufacturers? Throw it out here and we'll do our best to bring it to you.