Here's a fun little project that's sure to drive you completely insane if you have a website that is in any way popular. It's a little bell that, when connected to your computer via USB, rings every time a visitor comes to your website. That might be all well and good for someone who gets less than 10 visitors a day, but if you run any type of popular site be prepared to toss this thing out the window after about two minutes. Witness it in action above, complete with a creepy holiday-themed soundtrack. [Make via Technabob]
Ring a Bell When Your Site Gets a Hit and Learn to Loathe Traffic
