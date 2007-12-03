Ricavision VAVE100, Universal SideShow Remote

As a Mac user, the one Windows feature I'm constantly a little jealous of is SideShow. Particularly, I dig devices like this Ricavision VAVE100. At its heart a powerful 20-device, backlit IR universal remote, the VAVE100 also sports a 2.4" screen SideShow compatible screen with Bluetooth connectivity. So you can have all those SideShow gadgets in what may already be your most used hand held device. One button gives you easy access to Vista Media Center devices ala TiVo or Xbox 360 controllers, and, like I said before, it's neat and I wish it were compatible with my current setup. You can preorder the new VAVE100 now for $274, which will apparently save you $25 off the price it will run when it hits streets this February. [product via engadget]