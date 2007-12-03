As a Mac user, the one Windows feature I'm constantly a little jealous of is SideShow. Particularly, I dig devices like this Ricavision VAVE100. At its heart a powerful 20-device, backlit IR universal remote, the VAVE100 also sports a 2.4" screen SideShow compatible screen with Bluetooth connectivity. So you can have all those SideShow gadgets in what may already be your most used hand held device. One button gives you easy access to Vista Media Center devices ala TiVo or Xbox 360 controllers, and, like I said before, it's neat and I wish it were compatible with my current setup. You can preorder the new VAVE100 now for $274, which will apparently save you $25 off the price it will run when it hits streets this February. [product via engadget]
Ricavision VAVE100, Universal SideShow Remote
Trending Stories Right Now
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.