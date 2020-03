LG launched its romantically named Rhapsody In Music mobile phone in Korea today. So far, so Richard Clayderman. Apart from a clickwheel—sorry, "Wheel Key"—that makes one nostalgic for Cupertino, what else has the LB3300, as it is also known, got?

Multimedia player 1GB memory MicroSD slot Bluetooth DMB 2 Megapixel camera

All this is a whopping $612. You could probably get Richard Clayderman to play something smoove in your home for less. [Akihabara News]