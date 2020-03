In case you missed the announcement last week, Sony is trying to add some holiday cheer by giving away Playstation 3 consoles with their Bravia televisions. The offer is valid for anyone who purchases a full HD (the XBR, X and W series) Bravia LCD TV between Dec 21, 2007 and Jan 28, 2008. After your purchase, you'll be able to lodge your PS3 redemption via the www.sony.com.au/bonusPS3 URL.

Check out our original post for full details and press release.