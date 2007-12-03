Ray Gun Wallet, For Future Spending

Fact: guns from the future belong on your person. And this ray gun wallet is the best way to score pocketable space weapons for at least the next decade years or so. Handmade by sandwiching the geek chic design along with Japanese newspaper clippings between vinyl, the wallet won't look like a laser-firing galactic dildo, but holding one in public may scare your friends and significant others all the same. Then again, you aren't trying to look "cool" cool, which is why you're thinking about laying down $13 for this wallet. [etsy via superpunch]