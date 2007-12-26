Raise Me Up Powerstrip Provides Ease of Use For the One Handed

Whenever we need to unplug something when one of our hands is busy holding a croissant, we have two solutions: use our feet to hold the power strip or put down the croissant. Yoo-Kyung Shin has another idea, however, and designed a Raise Me Up powerstrip that you can de-plug with just one hand. All you have to do is click the lever down and the plug pops out, allowing you to unplug stuff all day while still enjoying your croissants. Damn, we really want a croissant right now. [Yanko Design]