Whenever we need to unplug something when one of our hands is busy holding a croissant, we have two solutions: use our feet to hold the power strip or put down the croissant. Yoo-Kyung Shin has another idea, however, and designed a Raise Me Up powerstrip that you can de-plug with just one hand. All you have to do is click the lever down and the plug pops out, allowing you to unplug stuff all day while still enjoying your croissants. Damn, we really want a croissant right now. [Yanko Design]
Raise Me Up Powerstrip Provides Ease of Use For the One Handed
Trending Stories Right Now
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.