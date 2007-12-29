Radiator Harp Classes Up Your Cold Apartment, Burns Visitor's Fingers

We've been lucky enough to live most of our lives in areas that have central heating, so we don't quite have the experience of having an ugly radiator sitting in our rooms. For those of you who have, this harp radiator is just the thing to make your place that much more classy while at the same time providing a net zero musical gain over having a real radiator. Wait, we take that back—you can beat on this with a hammer and play it like some sort of upright xylophone. A xylophone that has a remote control and color-changing LED, that is. [Carisa via Trendir via dvice]