Question of the Day: Which Phone Does Santa Use?

Santa%20Phone%20GI.jpgOur information gathering series plugs right on through the holiday season, but we are mixing things up a little. We want you guys to tell us which phone you think Santa uses, and why. It is obvious the big guy in red needs a constant, speedy communication line to Lapland; GPS is probably also a must, as finding your way to everyone's house might be difficult; Bluetooth, a web browser and a full QWERTY may not be totally necessary, but who knows? We're hoping you do.

Oh, before you suggest the iPhone, think—the dude wears gloves most of the time. I cannot believe I had to point that out. Drop your non-iPhone related suggestions below. [Image via Jupitar Images]

